Anushka in all black leaves onlookers in awe at airport

She turned heads with her elegant presence

Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 02:53:34 PKT

(Web Desk) – Social media goes into overdrive with a sight of Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma returning to Mumbai from London in captivating and sophisticated all-black ensemble.

Arriving at Mumbai airport, Anushka turned heads with her elegant, no-makeup look and commanding presence.

The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ star was spotted stepping out of the airport dressed in sleek, jet-black pants paired with a matching blazer.

Her minimalist style was complemented by a neat bun and black sunglasses, adding a touch of sophistication to her appearance.

Completing her bossy look with a pair of black sandals, Anushka exuded elegance as she navigated through a throng of photographers and well-wishers.

Anushka was seen briskly walking towards her awaiting vehicle, pausing briefly to acknowledge the paparazzi with warm smiles and friendly waves.

She even responded with a cheerful “thik hai” when a photographer said, “ma’am shaam ko milte hain.”

Anushka Sharma’s husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not spotted with her at the airport.