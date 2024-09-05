Anushka in all black leaves onlookers in awe at airport
Entertainment
She turned heads with her elegant presence
(Web Desk) – Social media goes into overdrive with a sight of Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma returning to Mumbai from London in captivating and sophisticated all-black ensemble.
Arriving at Mumbai airport, Anushka turned heads with her elegant, no-makeup look and commanding presence.
The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ star was spotted stepping out of the airport dressed in sleek, jet-black pants paired with a matching blazer.
Her minimalist style was complemented by a neat bun and black sunglasses, adding a touch of sophistication to her appearance.
Completing her bossy look with a pair of black sandals, Anushka exuded elegance as she navigated through a throng of photographers and well-wishers.
Anushka was seen briskly walking towards her awaiting vehicle, pausing briefly to acknowledge the paparazzi with warm smiles and friendly waves.
She even responded with a cheerful “thik hai” when a photographer said, “ma’am shaam ko milte hain.”
Anushka Sharma’s husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not spotted with her at the airport.