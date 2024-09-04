Omer Adil arrested on charges of insulting women in vlogs

He was nabbed on the complaint of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari

LAHORE (Dunya News) - FIA Cybercrime has arrested vlogger Dr Omer Adil on charges of using contemptuous remarks against women in his vlogs, Dunya news reported here on Tuesday.

The agency detained him on the complaint of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari who alleged that the vlogger used contemptuous and insulting remarks against women in his vlogs.

Earlier, Dr Omer Adil was arrested on the complaint of anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi, who had levelled similar allegations against the social media influencer.

Later, he was released. Appearing on a podcast, Dr Omer Adil apologised to the anchorperson.

Farooqi had accused him of using insulting remarks against women attached to social media.

