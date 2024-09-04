How robot dog sets YouTuber on fire

When told to ‘bark’, the robot dog fires flames at American sensation, who dives into a pool

(Web Desk) – A popular US YouTuber has posted a video of his interesting interaction with a flamethrower robot dog that has excited the internet.

IShowSpeed or Darren Jason Watkins Jr, known for his eccentric videos, encountered a flame-throwing robot dog based on the Chinese robotics company Unitree’s Go2 model.

The video captures him giving various instructions to the machine and how it responds.

The content creator claims that the robot in the video was imported specifically from China and cost $100,000.

The robot in question looks like the Thermonator model sold by US firm Throwflame. It utilizes the advanced ARC Flamethrower for on-demand flame projection.

It also features a versatile mounting system and extended battery life for enhanced operational flexibility and longevity.

Priced at $9,420 USD, the Thermonator features gasoline/diesel plasma arc ignition, and when fueled, it can shoot flames up to 30 feet.

In the beginning of the video, IShowSpeed instructs the robot dog to sit and give its paws, and the machine flawlessly obeys. Next, he backflips and tells the dog to follow, prompting it to leap.

The situation escalates when he commands the robot to “bark.” Instead of barking, the dog shoots flames at him, causing him to dive into a pool and shout, “Stop.”

In a longer YouTube video, IShowSpeed is seen unboxing the robot, setting it up, and testing commands. Initially, the robot struggles to respond, even firing flames at one point.

One user remarked, “I’m AMAZED that your $100k bot wants to set you ABLAZE.” Another commented, “First the PC, then the alligator, and now the robot dog.”

A third user pointed out, “You can buy this dog in Germany for just 7-8k,” while someone else joked, “China sent the dog on a mission.”

Just last month, IShowSpeed made headlines by posting videos of himself leaping over two luxury cars speeding down a road. The viral clips captured him effortlessly clearing the vehicles.

Thermonator is a quadruped robot has an ARC flamethrower, that uses napalm or gasoline, mounted on its back. It has a 30-foot flame-throwing range, an hour-long battery life, and a smartphone-based remote control via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It also has an inbuilt camera for first-person view navigation, a Lidar sensor for mapping and obstacle avoidance, and laser sighting.

The product appears to incorporate a variant of the Unitree Go2 robot quadriplegic, which alone sells for $1,600 in its most basic configuration.