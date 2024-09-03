Gunshots heard outside Punjabi singer Dhillon's house in Canada

Entertainment Entertainment Gunshots heard outside Punjabi singer Dhillon's house in Canada

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 03:02:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - Shots rung out outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s house in Canada’s Vancouver, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred on September 1, and reportedly Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for it.

A video showing the alleged incident is going viral on social media. It shows a man outside a house firing a gun. The location is as yet unverified.

The shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island. Rohit Godara took responsibility for the incident on social media.

A video, which cannot be independently verified, shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night. The video is being circulated on the internet but the location remains unverified.

According to NDTV, Godara claimed that the firings took place in two spots in Canada: Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto.

According to a viral social media post, the gunshots were fired over Bollywood actor Salman Khan being featured in a Dhillon music video.

Dhillon’s songs include the hits Brown Munde, Old Money, Excuses, Summer High, With You, Dil Nu, and Insane.