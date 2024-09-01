Momina Iqbal finally shares her recipe to get central roles in dramas

Entertainment Entertainment Momina Iqbal finally shares her recipe to get central roles in dramas

She thinks social media is a big factor that determines which role to be given to actors

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 17:28:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani showbiz industry talented actor Momina Iqbal has finally shared her recipe of getting central roles in the Pakistani dramas.

Her one video has been doing the rounds in which she could be seen talking about the not-so-secrets of the drama industry.

In the video, the actor said a few thing matters for getting important roles. Instagram followers is on one of them. If an actor has more followers, he would be preferred.

She said the social media following overall is the most significant factor in the choice of role the stars would get.

