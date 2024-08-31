What Javed Akhtar thinks about acting of Alia Bhatt

Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 17:27:10 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood famed playwright Javed Akhtar has appreciated the role of Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

He expressed his two cents while talking about the current situation of Hindi Cinema with his daughter Zoya Akhtar at an express event.

The acting of Alia Bhatt has showcased her potential to do any powerful role as she can be a great romantic actor while performing the role of a poignant yet strong woman in society.”

The father and daughter duo – Javed and Zoya – has worked in movies such as Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Mile Ge Dobara.

