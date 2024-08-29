Harassment accusations: K-pop singer Taeil leaves boy band NCT

Entertainment Entertainment Harassment accusations: K-pop singer Taeil leaves boy band NCT

Many of the singer's fans were shocked with the revelation

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 05:45:20 PKT

(Web Desk) – In the wake of harassment accusations, K-pop singer Taeil has left the boy band NCT as his band members also unfollowed him.

The news of his exit was confirmed by his agency SM Entertainment on Wednesday, according to a report by Soompi.

Soon after the allegations surfaced, fans saw that fellow band member Haechan unfollowed him on Instagram.

SM Entertainment issued the following statement on August 28 which read, “This is SM Entertainment. We have recently learned that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to a sexual offense.

As we were assessing the facts related to the matter, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with the team (NCT).

After discussing with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the group.”

“Taeil is currently cooperating fully with the police investigation. We will provide further statements as the investigation progresses.

We deeply apologize for the concern and distress caused by our artist," the statement further added.

Many of the singer's fans were shocked with the revelation and some noticed that Taeil's NCT bandmate Haechan had unfollowed him on Instagram.

A fan wrote on X, "If the members unfollowed him.i know this issue will be serious even his best friend unfollowed him.i don't know how to react this case.”

Taeil hasn't shared an official statement from his account on the matter so far.

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the boy band NCT. It was formed and managed by SM Entertainment. The members of the group were Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny and Jungwoo.