Salman Khan wins hearts with cordial gesture to young fan

He hugs him on stage as he tries to touch his feet

(Web Desk) - A video of Salman Khan interacting with a young kid on the stage at an event in Mumbai is going viral. Here's what the clip is all about.

Salman Khan, who will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar, enjoys a massive fan following around the globe.

Salman has a soft spot for children and often showcases his gentle side while interacting with young ones, whether they are from his family or little admirers in general.

A video of Salman hugging a young fan and the latter touching his feet has caught our attention on Instagram.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen standing on the stage.

Salman opens his arms as he welcomes a young kid walking towards him. As soon as the kid reaches him, the Sikandar actor shares a warm hug with the boy.

The young fan is believed to have shown him a sketch, presumably of the 58-year-old superstar. Going by the clip, Salman gives him his autograph on the sketch.

The kid then bends down to touch his feet. The Tiger 3 actor hugs him again before leaving the stage.

Comments started pouring in on the paparazzo's post about Salman Khan. Fans went gaga over his heartwarming gesture of meeting his young fan. While a fan called it "beautiful," one of them dropped awestruck emojis.

Amidst the buzz of Salman Khan reuniting with Sonali Bendre at the Ganesh Chaturthi event, the superstar visibly faced difficulty getting up from the couch.

Reportedly, the Sikandar actor attended the event despite suffering from a rib injury.