Mahira Khan shares never-before-seen footage on husband's birthday

Requests fans to remember them in their prayers

WEB DESK – A-list star Mahira Khan shares a click of herself and husband, which netizens believe never-before-seen footage since their marriage, on the birthday of her life partner, with a request from the fans to remember them in their prayers.

Mahira Khan celebrated her husband Salim Karim’s birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post.

The beloved actress, known for keeping her personal life private, treated her followers to a rare glimpse of her love life by sharing a touching photo of the couple in a warm embrace.

The background elements in the photo are artfully blurred, allowing the couple’s love to take center stage.

In her caption, Mahira expressed her deep feelings and requested her fans to keep the couple in their prayers, writing, “Happy birthday my jaaaan P.S please make a small dua for us. Would be lovely.”

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim tied the knot in October 2023. This is Mahira’s second marriage; she was previously married to Ali Askari, with whom she shares a 13-year-old son named Azlaan. The couple separated in 2015.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan will soon be seen in the upcoming OTT series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, where she will star alongside Sanam Saeed. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen.