What Aamir Khan said on question about third marriage

“I don’t like living alone, I need a partner. I am not a loner, I like companionship

Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 06:51:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Aamir Khan gave his thoughts on whether he would get married for a third time.

The actor appeared on a podcast where he explained that he has grown closer to his children.

Aamir also stated that despite two divorces, both of his ex-wives remain an integral part of his family.

Aamir and Reena Dutta divorced in 2002. He married Kiran Rao in 2005 but they parted ways in 2021.

He shares a warm equation with both of them and on the podcast, he revealed whether he would consider a third marriage.

He then appeared to hint that he is open to another marriage.

“I don’t like living alone, I need a partner. I am not a loner, I like companionship.

“I am very close to both my ex-wives Reena and Kiran, we are like one family.

“Life is unpredictable, so how can we trust it? So marriages working depends from person to person.”

Rhea asked Aamir if he plans to get married again and he said:

“I am 59 now, where getting married again looks difficult.

“I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc.

“I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person.”