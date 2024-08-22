AR Rahman's film 'Le Musk' soundtrack unveiled

The soundtrack has 12 different songs

(Web Desk) – Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman has unveiled the soundtrack for his immersive film ‘Le Musk’. The soundtrack has 12 different songs.

“‘Le Musk’, an innovative sensory cinematic experience directed by AR Rahman himself, merges music, fragrance, and visual storytelling to immerse audience in a new kind of film and narrative.

The soundtrack, created to complement the immersive experience, features Rahman’s signature style — a blend of Jazz, Orchestra and eclectic elements combined with soulful melodies,” according to the press release shared by AR Rahman’s team.

It is directed by A.R Rahman and presented at Cannes XR.

While talking about the soundtrack launch, AR Rahman shared, “Music is the heartbeat of Le Musk. It carries the soul of the film, guiding the audience through an emotional and sensory journey.

The film is a labour of a lot of hard work and love, where we tried to push the boundaries of how we use technology to create something truly immersive and I am thrilled to finally share this soundtrack with the world and offer a glimpse into the world we’ve created.”

Collaborating on the 12 varied tracks with notable names, including Nora Arnezeder, Sana Moussa, Linda Lind, Mayssa Karaa, Hiral Viradia, Simona Gilbert, The Firdaus orchestra and the Budapest Orchestra, the soundtrack of ‘Le Musk’ also marks the association with the award-winning music engineer Greg penny.

‘Le Musk’ marks Rahman’s directorial debut. Speaking about showcasing the film globally, Rahman added, “We are in the process of setting up immersive experience studios across the world to bring Le Musk to audiences the world over.

The film would not have been possible if not for my team who worked tirelessly to push the boundary of what was known to be possible.”

The award-winning composer launched the soundtrack worldwide on Believe Music.