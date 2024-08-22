Ronaldo breaks new YouTube channel record

Footballer’s launch broke world record for fastest YouTube channel to hit one million subscribers

Follow on Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 00:42:01 PKT

(Web Desk) - Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his YouTube channel, and more than a million subscribers signed up within the first 90 minutes.

The 39-year-old, five-time Ballon d’Or winner plays for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and has represented Portugal in international tournaments for more than two decades.

“The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on Wednesday on his social media accounts.

A couple of hours after posting his first video, 1.69 million subscribers had joined the newly launched digital channel.

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.