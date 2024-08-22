Imran Ashraf goes international with lead role in Canadian Punjabi film

Entertainment Entertainment Imran Ashraf goes international with lead role in Canadian Punjabi film

The ‘Mazaq Raat’ host is collaborating with Indian Punjabi singer, actor Jessie Gill

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 02:39:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Imran Ashraf ventures new international project with a lead role in a situational comedy film concerning the problems of international students.

The top-notch star is in Canada and engaged in the shooting of Punjabi film ‘Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Nai Aunda’.

Fans are excited to know that their favourite actor is all set to enter a new phase of his career after signing his first international film.

The ‘Mazaq Raat’ host is collaborating with Indian Punjabi singer and actor Jessie Gill and both will play the leads in the film.

The movie scheduled to be released soon is written and directed by Rupan Bal.

Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Nai Aunda is a situational comedy focusing on problems of international students.

Imran Ashraf is a star known for picking up character roles and making some out of the box characters shine as leads.

The star started his career as a child artist and moved on to become a sort after leading star.

He has gone through a lot of struggle to reach the point that he is at right now.

Imran Ashraf became a sensation after his Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became a mega hit.

He has since starred in dramas like Kahin Deep Jalay, Namak Haram and Raqs e Bismil.

The star is hosting Dunya TV programme ‘Mazaq Raat.’