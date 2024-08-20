No plan to join politics, says Shahid Afridi

Wants to focus on philanthropy

(Web Desk) – Former cricketer Shahid Afridi has said he has no plan to join politics, adding he wants to focus on philanthropy.

Appearing on a programme, Shahid Afridi said those who are in the government keep fighting and deliver nothing.

Shahid Afridi was a guest at a show and he shared the answer to the most asked question nowadays.

To a question that people wanted to know if Shahid Afridi wants to do something similar as he gave some really political statements in the past one year.

Shahid Afridi said that he wanted to join politics and had a party in mind but after 2021, he decided against it.

He said that he does not want to join politics now and just wants to focus on philanthropy.

Afridi believes people in power here do not work and only keep fighting and thus he will avoid that.

He has been a celebrity since the age of 17. He has grown into a big name in cricket in front of everyone’s eyes and he has always received a lot of love and appreciation from the nation.

He played all formats of cricket and he later played in several leagues where he always came on the top.

Shahid Afridi is retired from cricket and he is focusing on leagues and philanthropic projects now.