Wasim Akram speaks out against trolling, negative remarks on social media

‘Please stop giving advice to others, I request you’

(Web Desk) – Wasim Akram in a programme has spoken out against trolling, negative remarks and a trend of giving unnecessary advice to celebrities on social media.

To a question by host Ayesha Omar, the former cricketer said, “Please stop giving advice to others, I request you.

“It looks so strange when people offer advice to the most successful and famous people in the world, who already have millions of followers, while those giving the advice have hardly two followers.

“Instead, spread happiness and positivity. Even if you don’t like someone, just say something positive—it will bring relaxation, motivation, and peace to your life.”

Wasim Akram in his career as a left-arm fast bowler made multiple records which included 500 ODI wickets.

Wasim Akram was given the title of The Sultan of Swing. He is an intelligent cricket analyst/ commentator.

He is a vocal celebrity who often expresses his views about unnecessary social media trolling.

