Ali Zafar teases fans with first-ever AI-generated music video

The rockstar said he used AI to add a new dimension to the project

Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 03:38:22 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Singer Ali Zafar has teased fans with an AI-generated music video showing a Sindhi bride diving into deep water and exploring the desert, chasing her dreams.

AI-generated music is the future and its glimpse is shown in fresh music video of rockstar Ali Zafar who created first of its own groundbreaking project.

The video Rang Rasiya featuring Nirmala Maghani is making waves online.

The artist in the clip hailed from Umerkot, Tharparkar who follows her passion for music in her native Sindhi language.

The video is a fusion of stunning desert landscape with modern visuals, showing an AI-generated Sindhi bride diving into deep water and exploring the desert, chasing her dreams, alongside a contemporary figure living beyond the desert's limits.

In the video’s caption, Ali Zafar shared story behind the project.

He revealed that he discovered Nirmala through WhatsApp clip shared by great Mian Yousuf Salahuddin.

Nirmala’s voice and her resilience in pursuing music in a remote area stunned Ali Zafar as he created the video and wanted it to be unique.

Rockstar said he used AI to add a new dimension to the project. The process involved careful attention and numerous revisions, but the result is rewarding.