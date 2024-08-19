A glance at Shah Rukh Khan's daily routine – 5 hour sleep, one meal a day

The actor shared how he wanted to be an action hero

Some would call it king-size, while for many, it might be impossible to imagine the luxurious life SRK lives. Far away from our thoughts, Khan's daily routine is quite unusual.

The actor goes to sleep at 5am, when people in India are waking up. And, not only this, he only eats just one meal a day, and this is not part of his fitness regime, but his choice.

During his recent interview with The Guardian, SRK shared his timetable for the day.

Saying that he goes to the gym for just half an hour a day, the actor said, ''I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep.”

The actor shared that he only eats one meal a day, and it has nothing to do with intermittent fasting.

Shah Rukh Khan made a shining comeback in 2023 after a four-year hiatus, delivering some of the biggest hits of his career with Pathaan and Jawan. Khan's action avatar earned him widespread acclaim from the audience and critics alike.

During the same interview, the actor shared how he wanted to be an action hero during the initial period of his career.

“When I came into the industry, I was an athlete. My life’s dream was to have a six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face and a gun in my hand. My dream was to enter a room, someone says: ‘Who are you?’ and I shoot them,'' he said.

“At the age of 55, I took a kind of sabbatical. During the pandemic, there was nothing else to do and I was telling everyone: learn Italian cooking and work out. I was working out. I built a body.

After four years, people started missing me because before that, I was too much in everybody’s face.” For a moment, he is thoughtful. “People said: ‘Will you do a film?’ I said: ‘Only if it’s an action film!’”

Khan was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival.

During a live interaction at the festival, SRK confirmed his next project is King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie will reportedly also feature Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.