I introduced her to showbiz: Syed Noor complains why Resham avoids calling him teacher

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 18:46:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous Pakistani Director Syed Noor has complained that he fails to fathom why actor Resham does not consider him as her teacher as he had introduced her to the showbiz world.

The director made these remarks while taking part in a podcast in which he said Resham is a good actor but she has not acknowledged her teacher.

He added he does not know the actual reason why she has not been doing a new work now or the producers not casting her.

He said Resham takes the name of Ayub Khawar when asked about who introduced her in the showbiz world. He said he does not have any issue with her choice but one should speak fairly.

“But I do not have any work for her now,” Noor said, and added “If I have any character for her, I would surely give her.”

