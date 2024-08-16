Zhalay Sarhadi questions Khalilur Rehman's claims of being honey-trapped

Entertainment Entertainment Zhalay Sarhadi questions Khalilur Rehman's claims of being honey-trapped

Zhalay Sarhadi questions Khalilur Rehman's claims of being honey-trapped

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 19:12:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Zhalay Sarhadi has questioned the claims of playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar that he was honey-trapped.

Sarhadi discussed the leaked videos involving Qamar in which she raised a question on the manner under which the videos were made.

The actor said Qamar claimed that the videos were made under pressure yet no proof of force was observable in the footage.

She also questioned that why, if Qamar was under threat, the videos were not clear and shot from hidden cameras.

The main suspect in the case had previously stated that they possessed two videos of Qamar, each around an hour and a half long.



Later, the footage was leaked in two parts, showing Qamar in compromising situations with a woman.

While the playwright claims he was ensnared in a case of honey-trap the lawyer for the woman he has accused claims it is rather a case of blackmail.

According to a statement given earlier by Amna Urooj's lawyer, Khalil began blackmailing Amna Arooj a month before the incident, claiming to possess compromising photos taken in a changing room.