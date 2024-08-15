What was the most magical moment at Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding day?

Entertainment Entertainment What was the most magical moment at Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding day?

They paused celebrations in respect of Azaan, the couple said

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 07:07:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 after keeping their relationship under wraps for seven years.

In an interview, Sonakshi and Zaheer opened up about what they both considered the most magical moment of their wedding day.

While the traditional Kanyadan ceremony was taking place, they experienced what felt like a divine intervention.

Zaheer recounted the moment, explaining how the ceremony had been delayed by 15 minutes. As he held Sonakshi’s hand and they prayed together, she suddenly asked him, “Can you hear that?” At first, he was unsure of what she meant, but Sonakshi pointed out that the Azaan was being recited in the background.

The combination of the pandit’s recitation of mantras and the sound of the Azaan created an unforgettable, spiritual atmosphere for the couple.

Zaheer described it as the most beautiful moment of his life, and Sonakshi agreed that it was the highlight of their wedding day.