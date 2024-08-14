Celebrities celebrate Independence Day with messages of love, peace

(Web Desk) – Pakistan turns 77 today and as happens every year, celebrities wish their fellow countrymen a happy Independence Day.

Challenges confronting the country are highlighted and goals are reset for a better year ahead.

Artists, activists, and athletes from across the country are sharing their heartfelt wishes for Pakistan.

This also marks the first time Pakistanis are using Instagram to commemorate August 14, as the ban on X (previously Twitter) continues.

“I love my Pakistanis, I love our land, and I pray for a day with more peace, more infrastructure, more security, more love, more stability and more prosperity,” singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani said in an Instagram post.

“There is a lot of work to do and we have the power to do it, together. I pray for our Pakistan, I pray for our people,” she added.

In a photo with her family, activist Malala Yousafzai wrote, “Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, at home and around the world.”

The Nobel laureate also congratulated Pakistani Olympians, especially Arshad Nadeem, for making the country proud. “I want to congratulate our amazing Olympians for their hard work and for representing Pakistan’s potential on the world’s stage. A special shout out to Javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, for bringing home gold and setting an Olympic record!”

She added, “My message to Pakistan’s youth especially girls is to keep working hard to achieve your goals and stay focused on school, get involved in sports and find ways to serve your community. Together, we can move Pakistan forward in a better direction and build a brighter future. I hope we will keep fighting together to ensure all Pakistani youth — especially girls — have equal rights and access to education.”

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem also urged the nation to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and patriotism.

Famous actor Adnan Siddiqui said today is the time to “deeply appreciate the freedom and opportunities we enjoy.

“It’s a moment to remember the courage of those who made it possible and to reflect on how those values continue to shape our lives,” he said. “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day! Pakistan Zindabad!”

Actor and singer Fakhar-e-Alam wished the country a happy birthday.

