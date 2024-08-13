ATC orders completion of identification parade for suspects in honey-trap case

The case was heard at the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, presided over by Judge Irfan Haider.

Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 13:38:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The court has ordered the completion of the identification parade for the suspects in the honey trap and kidnapping for ransom case involving playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

The identification parade for the principal suspects, Hassan Shah and Rafiq alias Fiki, could not be completed.

Consequently, the court extended their judicial remand by seven days.

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court has directed that the identification parade be completed by August 19 and has adjourned the case until then.