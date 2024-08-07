FIA arrests YouTuber Umer Adil on anchor Gharida Farooqi's complaint

He is accused of leveling baseless allegations against her

(Dunya News) - FIA Cybercrime has arrested YouTuber and host Omar Adil on the complaint of anchor Gharida Farooqi.

The anchor in her complaint has accused the YouTuber of leveling baseless allegations against her and other women attached with digital media platforms.

According to the reports, Dr Omar Adil in a podcast talked against Gharida Farooqi, who claimed that Omar Adil hurled false allegations at her and other women working in the media.

This news was shared by Gharida Farooqi on her X account. She wrote, “Dr Omar Adil has been arrested on my legal complaint.

Dr Omar Adil hurled accusations on me and also indulged in an obscene discussion regarding me and other media personalities.

I provided Dr Omar Adil with a chance to publicly apologise through legal action, but he did not do so.

I salute all law enforcement agencies who took prompt action on my complaint.

I hope justice will be served and those who target women will face the consequences”