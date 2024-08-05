Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa of Jordan welcome first baby

The baby is the first grandchild of Queen Rania and King Abdullah

Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 07:50:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are parents.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced that the royal couple welcomed their first child together the same day.

The new addition makes Crown Prince Hussein's parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan, first-time grandparents.

The King and Queen of Jordan are also parents to Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Hussein and Rajwa welcomed a baby girl that they named Iman, meaning their daughter shares a name with her aunt!

"Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers," the announcement said.

Because the child is female, she will not be included in the line of succession to the throne, to which her father is currently heir.

According to the country’s constitution, the throne is hereditary to King Abdullah Ibn Al-Hussein's dynasty and passes through males.