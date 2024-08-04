Death anniversary of playback singer Akhlaq Ahmad today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 25th death anniversary of renowned playback singer Akhlaq Ahmad is being observed today (Sunday).

He was born on January 10, 1946 and started his career as a singer in 1973 with film ‘Pazaib’.

He remained a popular playback singer in 1970s and 80s.

“Sona Na Chandi Na koi Mehal” in film Bandish and “Sawan Aye Sawan Jaye” in Chahat were his super hit songs.

Akhlaq Ahmad sang nearly 117 songs in 86 films from 1973 to 1998.

He died on August 4, 1999 in London due to cancer.