Death anniversary of iconic singer Ahmed Rushdi being observed today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of iconic singer Ahmed Rushdi being observed today

He recorded around 5000 songs for 583 films

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 14:49:03 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 41st death anniversary of famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi is being observed today (Thursday).

He was born on 24th April 1934 in Hyderabad Deccan and migrated to Pakistan after independence.

Ahmed Rushdi recorded around 5000 songs for 583 films in Urdu, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi and Gujarati, which are the highest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Also Read: Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan being remembered on death anniversary

He was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz twenty years after his death for his contribution to the field of music in 2003.

Ahmed Rushdi passed away on April 11, 1983 in Karachi.