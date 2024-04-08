Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan being remembered on death anniversary

Famous classical singer sang over 1,000 songs

Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 07:15:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fans are observing 17th death anniversary of famous classical singer Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan on Monday (today).

He died due to heart attack on April 8, 2007, in London. Asad Amanat recorded his first song when he was only 10 years old.

His great-grandfather, Ali Baksh Khan, was the founder of Patiala Gharana and his grandfather Akhtar Hussain was a musician. His uncle Fateh Ali Khan taught him music and trained him as his own son.

Fateh Ali Khan also encouraged him to become a singing duo with his youngest brother Hamid Ali Khan.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan started his musical career performing “Thumri” and performed “Insha Ji Utho” in almost every concert which was originally sung by his father.

Popularly known for his iconic thumris, Asad kicked off his music career singing solo songs in Punjabi and later went on to releasing music albums comprising ghazals and light music.

He was famous for thumri and darbari and was an expert at singing ever kind of raag. Whatever he sang people liked and appreciated because his voice was so sweet and his personality was charismatic.

Asad’s claim to fame was the album Kake da Kharrak Shahiya Punjab Da, which he produced alongside the late singing legend Madam Noor Jehan.

He performed at multiple private events, both locally and internationally.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan sang over 1,000 songs for Pakistan Television and movie soundtracks, in addition to performing traditional classical music across the world.

He was particularly noted for his command over the Ghazal style of singing.



He received the President’s Pride of Performance award in 2007.