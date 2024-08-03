John Abraham loses temper when asked about his monotonous roles in movies

“Can I call out bad questions as idiots?” the action hero fired back

(Web Desk) – Bollywood’s action hero John Abraham was exasperated upon being asked about his monotonous roles in movies during a ceremony regarding the promotion of his movie.

The actor has been busy regarding the promotion of his new movie ‘Weda’ and during the trailer launching moot, he answered many queries concerning his movie.

One particular question had Abraham lost his control when the reporter asked that he had been doing the action roles consecutively and that his work had turned boring and monotonous.

The actor fired back and labelled the reported ‘idiot’ asked him, “Has he seen his new movie already?”

John continued, “I want to directly tell you that this film is different. In my opinion, I have delivered a very intense performance in Vedaa. You haven’t seen the film. Toh film dekhiye aap. Then you can judge. I’ll be all yours.”

He joked, "But If you are wrong, I am going to turn you around and tear you apart (laughs)!”

The action hero said he dismissed these question which are asked in mala fide.

He said his new movie is different from his previous movies in which his performance is also brilliant.

No one should pass any comment before watching a movie,” he remarked.