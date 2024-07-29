Buy plants, not flags: Bushra Ansari wants greener Pakistan on 14th August

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani drama industry senior actor Bushra Ansari has advised the people to buy plants on this 14th August, instead of the country’s flag.

Sharing her thoughts on her official Instagram handle, she said the citizens should buy plants and make the country greener instead of flag.

She also urged her followers to spread the word on various social media platforms.

In recent years, the country has recorded an increase in temperature as the effects of climate changes have shown their severity.

