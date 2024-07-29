Mahira Khan shares glimpse from sets of film with Fawad Khan

She talks about the magic of music in her caption

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan recently posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing and singing along to music from the sets of Neelofer, which also stars Fawad Khan.

The movie, which centres on a writer and a blind woman falling in love, was directed by Ammar Rassol, and it released earlier this year.

She captioned her post: “I realised this recently - I don’t think anything in the world makes me escape as quickly as music does. I was going through old videos and deleting them, and I realised this is it.

It’s my thing. I like to have my music on. And when I can’t resist ( which is quite often) I have to get up and dance. Even on days when my heart is breaking or Im feeling sad.. a song can take me somewhere else. Make me happy for that moment.

“Sometimes my make up artist, my friends, my husband.. they might find it sweet or funny and record me.. sometimes, it’s so normal they don’t care ( like Seher [Ahsan Hafeez] in this video, no actually that’s just Seher ).. but they all know that it’s my happy place. It really is.”

She ended her post by singing off with “Tender mercies” and asked her fans to “guess the set” that the clip belonged to.