Jennifer Garner gets stuck in elevator for over an hour

Garner shared a series of videos capturing the moments

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 07:22:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Jennifer Garner was having a fun outing at Comic-Con San Diego before she found herself stuck in an elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday (Jul 27).

The 52-year-old actress, who was at the convention to promote her reprisal of the role of Elektra in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, documented the ordeal on her Instagram.

Garner shared a series of videos capturing the moments she and several others were trapped in the elevator. The first responders arrived after an hour and 12 minutes.

In the initial video, just two minutes into being stuck, Garner addressed her followers, saying, "Hey guys, um, we're stuck on this elevator." She humorously added, "I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone," expressing her wish for a superhero rescue. She also noted that she would be taking the stairs in the future.

In another clip, Garner, now sitting on the elevator floor, mentioned that she had seen on Brooklyn Nine-Nine or The Office that sitting down was the recommended course of action when stuck in an elevator.

An hour into their entrapment, the elevator started beeping, and the lights came on. Garner celebrated the moment by singing Madonna's "Like a Prayer." Finally, at the 1 hour and 12-minute mark, first responders arrived and the trapped people cheered as they were freed.

Garner was at Comic-Con to sit on a panel with her Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars and promote the film, where she reprises her role as Elektra nearly 20 years after starring in Elektra (2005). She first portrayed the character in 2003's Daredevil alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck.