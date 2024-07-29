Harry fears Meghan could be attacked on return to UK

Harry, Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals

Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 05:50:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - Prince Harry revealed in an interview that he is fearful of bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK in case of an “acid” or “knife attack”.

In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on Thursday, the 39-year-old said he would not bring his wife back to the UK over safety fears partially caused by the press.

He said: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.”

The prince added that the late Queen is backing his tabloid fight “up there”. He said he had many discussions with the late monarch about press intrusion and that she supported the action he is taking against it.

“She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there saying ‘see this through to the end’,” he said.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals. The couple no longer has an official UK residence.

Prince Harry has said he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK over ongoing security concerns.

In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, he admitted that he believes the former Suits star could come to physical arm because of the actions of the tabloid press.