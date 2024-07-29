Sulaiman Khan, Qasim Khan step in cricketing world

(Web Desk) – Imran Khan’s former wife, Jemima Goldsmith, has shared pictures of their sons, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan, in cricket uniforms and leaving ground after playing.

Jemima Goldsmith posted a video of Sulaiman Isa Khan and a picture of Qasim Khan as stories on her Instagram.

In the posts, both brothers can be seen in white cricket uniforms. The video of Sulaiman Khan shows him walking off the field with his bat after a match while someone records the moment.

The video captures Sulaiman confidently striding towards the camera, showcasing his passion for the sport inherited from his father.

Jemima Goldsmith shared a picture of Qasim in another post, captioning it, “And here is the best fast bowler.”

Qasim Khan has launched an application and platform that helps connect influencers with brands, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and technological prowess.

These glimpses into the lives of Sulaiman and Qasim Khan highlight their cricketing talent and their achievements, reflecting the diverse interests and skills they have developed under the influence of their notable parents.

