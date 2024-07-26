Russia's 'most beautiful biker' dies in motorbike crash

Millions of people followed her

(Web Desk) - A bike ride turned fatal for 38-year-old Russian social media influencer Tatyana Ozolina, known as "MotoTanya," when she crashed her red BMW motorcycle into a truck in Turkey.

According to Turkish media outlet Turkiye Today, Ozolina was travelling between Mugla and Bodrum when she lost control of her red BMW S1000RR 2015 near Milas and collided with a truck. Emergency services arrived promptly, but Ozolina was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turkish biker Onur Obut, who was accompanying her, survived the accident but sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalised. A third biker at the scene was unharmed. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

According to The Sun, Ozolina's bike was struck by another rider group, causing her to brake abruptly. Unable to avoid a collision, she crashed into a truck, losing control and suffering fatal injuries. She died before the ambulance arrived.

Her family, including her 13-year-old son, is in a state of shock, the outlet reported.

In tribute, Andrei Ivanov, head of the MotoMoscow Association, said, "MotoTanya is not with us anymore... she had a bright and beautiful life.... Millions of people followed her. Perhaps there is not a single motorcyclist in the country who was indifferent to Tatyana.

She was adored, envied, admired, copied, awarded as a top blogger and, at the same time, discussed and slandered. Now all that remains is her memory. Sleep well."

MotoTanya was a popular Moto vlogger with over 1 million followers on Instagram and 2 million on YouTube. Dubbed "Russia's most beautiful biker," she was renowned for her global motorcycle adventures.

With over 1000 posts on her profile, Ozolina actively shared her motorbike adventures with her followers.

Upon learning of her tragic death, Ozolina's followers took to the comments of her latest post to share their condolences.