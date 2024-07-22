Javed Akhtar seeks warrant against Kangana in defamation case

Lyricist had lodged a complaint against Kangana in 2020

(Web Desk) - Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar filed an application seeking the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against actor and now BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, for her alleged persistent non-appearance in court.

Ranaut was to be present before the court on Saturday, but she did not turn up.

Subsequently, Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj moved a plea which pointed out that Ranaut had sought permanent exemption from appearance from court, which was rejected and the same was upheld by the Sessions Court as well as the Bombay High Court.

"Despite the application of the accused (Ranaut) being rejected, she has on various dates not appeared before this court and filed exemptions and a bailable warrant was also issued against her on March 1, 2021", Bharadwaj pointed out.

Akhtar had lodged a complaint against Ranaut in 2020, taking issue with certain remarks she made in an interview broadcast on a television channel.

Ranaut's remarks pertained to a 2016 encounter between her and Akhtar.