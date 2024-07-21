Shaheera Jalil joins star cast of Selahaddin Eyyubi Season 2

The auditions were conducted by the Turkish team

(Web Desk) - The makers have reportedly "confirmed" that Shaheera Jalil Albasit, who is known for her role in drama series Razia, has now joined the star cast in Season 2 of the mega project Selahaddin Eyyubi.

Earlier in November last year, Shaheera appeared on Amna Isani’s Haute Talk, where she shared some inside information about the auditions for the Selahaddin Eyyubi series.

Shaheera explained, “In 2021, I auditioned for the Pakistan-Turkey joint venture Selahaddin Eyyubi. It was a formal process; I applied, received a call, and traveled to Karachi. I was thrilled and surprised to see amazing actors like Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar there.

The auditions were conducted by the Turkish team. I was selected out of 60 people, which was a significant achievement. Standing next to actors like Humayun Saeed felt like a milestone. After being selected, I thought I was set with a role in a Turkish drama.

The drama has since been completed, but none of us are in it. They selected us, created a WhatsApp group with the cast, including Alizeh Shah, Arsalan Naseer, and me, but nothing came of it.”