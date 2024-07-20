Nobody from showbiz invites me on marriage: Hira Mani expresses concerns

Entertainment Entertainment Nobody from showbiz invites me on marriage: Hira Mani expresses concerns

Nobody from showbiz invites me on marriage: Hira Mani expresses concerns

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 16:59:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Famous Pakistani actor Hira Mani voiced concerns recently that almost none of her fellow colleagues from the showbiz side has invited her to their marriage.

A snippet of her interview with Mira Sethi has gone viral in which she could be seen complaining about the issue.

The talented actor raised complaints against almost all of the industry’s actors.

She said it appears her colleagues do not consider her as their true friend and they ignore her when a function like marriage comes at their homes.

She also added she would not follow the suit and would invite other actors on her son’s wedding even including those who did not invite her on their wedding.

She also complained the host, too, for not extending an invitation on her marriage.

