Let Allah decide, Resham responds to criticism over her charity work

She remains unfazed by negative comments

(Web Desk) – In an interview, Resham has responded to her trolls who say she is doing charity from ill-gotten money.



Resham is not only known for her remarkable acting skills but also for her compassionate heart.

She is known to be involved in extensive charity work.

Despite her admirable efforts to support underprivileged communities, Resham has faced criticism online.

However, she remains unfazed by the negative comments and chooses to maintain a positive perspective.

She responded to the criticism: “People on social media say all kinds of things like she’s making food for charity out of ill-gotten money, but I say let Allah decide.”

Her unwavering faith and resilience allow her to continue her philanthropic endeavours regardless of the scepticism she encounters.

For the past 20 years, Resham has been personally involved in preparing and distributing food to those in need.

She emphasised the long-term nature of her commitment, stating: “This has been going on continuously for the past six years, all 12 months.”

Her statement highlights her consistent dedication to charitable work, demonstrating her unwavering support for those less fortunate.

Resham’s fans appreciated her charitable efforts and encouraged her to continue what she has been doing.

One person said: “That’s the meanest comment. Resham, please don’t take such toxic comments to your heart.

“You’re a wonderful person and Allah will reward you for all your good deeds.

“I truly appreciate your work. You are thinking about Allah’s people in this world.”

Another wrote: “People always criticise, whether one does good or bad. They have no other work. You are doing great Resham. Indeed, Allah knows better.”