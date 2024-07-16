Social media users claim The Simpsons predicted attack on Trump

Entertainment Entertainment Social media users claim The Simpsons predicted attack on Trump

The all-time hit show is known for its bizarre predictions

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 07:44:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - While world leaders have expressed their shock and condemned such an act of violence, a section of people on X (formerly Twitter) has tried to lighten the mood by referring the incident to the all-time hit show The Simpsons.

For context, The Simpsons is known for its bizarre predictions.

It all started after a user claimed that Donald Trump's shooting incident was predicted by The Simpsons.

Sharing a set of screenshots from the episode, the user said, “Simpsons got some explaining to do.”

Another added, “No way The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump getting shot.”

A few were shocked to know that The Simpsons “actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt.”

The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt, a user said.

The Simpsons predicted Trump would get assassinated, but were they right again, another social media user said.

Meanwhile, in his first statement after the shooting attempt, Donald Trump said, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”