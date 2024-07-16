BTS member Jin carries iconic torch through Paris streets ahead of Olympics 2024

Olympic ceremony will open on July 26

Published On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) - BTS member Jin was the torchbearer of the Olympic flame in Paris.

Jin carried the Olympic torch near Paris' Louvre Museum. The oldest BTS member was only recently discharged from his mandatory military service in South Korea.

Photos and videos of the singer from the event were all over social media as Jin took the torch around in Paris.

Glimpses of fans gathering for the BTS band member ahead of his appearance at the Louvre Museum also surfaced.

Jin left Seoul for France on Thursday to take part in the torch relay, which has been underway for more than two months in the country.

The organiser did not reveal why Jim was chosen as one of the torchbearers in relay but it can be assumed that BTS' global popularity was perhaps the reason for his involvement at the event.

Jin is the only member of the BTS who has completed the mandatory military service. His other fellow band members are still serving in the military, as it is mandatory for South Korean men.

The torch arrived in Paris on Sunday, which is Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution.

After its arrival, it will come to Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.

