Will continue raising voice for rights, says veteran actor Rashid Mehmood

Entertainment Entertainment Will continue raising voice for rights, says veteran actor Rashid Mehmood

The actor made headlines after sharing his inflated electricity bill with social media users

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 03:05:01 PKT

(Web Desk) – Veteran television actor and radio presenter Rashid Mehmood has said he will continue raising his voice for his rights and he fears nothing except Allah.

He made an appearance in a show where he opened up about knowing his basis rights and raising voice for himself.

Talking about it, Rashid Mehmood said, “I am very much aware of my rights and my privileges.

I only fear Allah and that’s why I speak. All the current and previous government officials are my fans but I won’t stop speaking for my basic rights because I have no affiliations.

I am a very honest. I have always paid all my limited bills with my hard-earned money because I knew my limitations and have spent my life according to my earnings.

Our parents have not left us big properties but they taught us honesty and dignity. First of all, my protest was for people, my necessities are being fulfilled”.

He also read poetry which gave a message that he’s a strong man with a good conscience.

He has worked in countless hit PTV serials and is known for his excellent craft and acting. Rashid got fame through his negative characters. Fans always praised his eloquence and speaking skills.

The actor was an integral part of PTV dramas. His popular shows include Shaheen, Kajal Ghar, Mirza Ghalib, Riyasat, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye To and others.

The actor made headlines after sharing his inflated electricity bill with the social media users.