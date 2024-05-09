Sylvester Stallone to auction $6m watch collection

The action icon is selling his extremely rare watches

(Web Desk) - The action icon is selling his extremely rare Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime via Sotheby's on June 5, the first time the watch will appear at a commercial auction.

Sylvester Stallone is set to part with some of his beloved watches, with the Rocky star auctioning 11 luxury timepieces from his collection at Sotheby’s New York on June 5.

Included in the sale is an extremely rare Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, seen by enthusiasts and collectors as one of the most complicated wristwatches in the world, that originally sold for $2.5 million.

Aside from Stallone’s star power, what’s sure to draw interest to the forthcoming sale is that this will be the first time a Grandmaster Chime has been put up for commercial auction.

In 2019, at the Only Watch charitable auction, a one-off steel model Grandmaster Chime sold for a whopping $31 million, setting a record.

Stallone’s Grandmaster Chime has a price estimate between $2.5 million to $5 million, but is likely to climb well north of that, with a record price for a watch at a non-charity auction a real possibility.

Purchasing a run-of-the-mill Patek can be a rather onerous process, so being allowed to purchase a rare piece like the Grandmaster Chime is nigh on impossible, even for the super rich.

A longtime Patek collector, Stallone reveals in a YouTube video linked to the Sotheby’s auction that he was able to purchase his “never been touched” Grandmaster Chime after personally appealing and writing to the Patek board, who then deemed him worthy.

Stallone says he originally bought the watch as a collector and considers it a “work of art” on a par with a Monet painting, adding that he had “a real sense of accomplishment owning it.”