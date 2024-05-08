Firing case: Under custody suspect sent Salman Khan's apartment videos to ringleader

Fifth accused in the case arrested

(Web Desk) - Mumbai Police found out that the fifth accused arrested in Salman Khan's residence firing incident used to do a recce of the actor's house and send videos of it to Anmol Bishnoi.

Mumbai Police is on their toes to investigate the matter of Salman Khan’s house firing incident that took place on April 14.

In the most recent development, the authorities have nabbed a fifth accused in the case named Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary whose involvement in the case is being investigated now.

As per a recent tweet shared by ANI, Rafiq who was arrested from Rajasthan had done a recce of the Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment building on April 12.

He had further made a video of it and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi who is the brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch further revealed that Chaudhary will be under their custody till May 13.

They further shared that the accused had met both the shooters (Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal) on April 8 and April 11 in the Kurla area.

It was earlier that ANI also shared that Rafiq was the one who even provided the shooters with the money.

