Karan Johar feels sad of being mimicked on comedy show

Says, “A comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste.”

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 May 2024 03:05:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Karan Johar expressed his disappointment after a comedian mimicked him on a comedy show.

The filmmaker revealed that he was watching TV with his mother when he saw the segment.

Without naming the show or the comedian, Karan wrote on his Instagram Story:

“I was sitting and watching television with my mom and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel.

“A comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste.

“I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in… this doesn’t even anger me it just makes me sad!”

Following Karan’s statement, Ekta Kapoor showed her support for him.

She wrote: “Happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. And even at award functions.

“And then they expect you to attend! Karan please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours.”

However, others were less sympathetic, with some pointing out his jokes on AIB Knockout in 2015.

One user said it was a “taste of your own medicine”.

Despite not naming the comedian, netizens quickly deduced that Karan Johar was talking about Kettan Singh.

In a segment for Madness Machayenge, Kettan can be seen dressed like the director and mimicking him.

The skit also featured a fictional show called Toffee with Churan.

Kettan later issued an apology to Karan and insisted that he had no intention of causing hurt.

He said: “I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir.

“First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work.

“I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times.

“I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him.

