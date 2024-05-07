Zuhab and Wania are now husband and wife

The couple shared their wedding snaps on social media

KARACHI (Web Desk) – TV star Zuhab Khan and social media sensation Wania Nadeem contracted marriage and the couple shared pictures of wedding ceremony on social media.

A year ago the TV actor had confirmed his relationship with a fellow co-actor Wania Nadeem while answering a question about his marriage.

After keeping fans guessing about their relationship, the two tied the knot.

The pictures of their Nikkah went viral online, with fans showering love on two.

Wania oozes wedding goals with her silver attire while Khan opted a light-colored traditional dress. Fans extended heartwarming wishes for the couple.



Zuhab started his career in TV commercials and later tried his luck in funny dramas.

He appeared in several famous shows including Pinjra, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay, Mein Mummy aur Woh, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, and Perfume Chowk.