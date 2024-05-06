Making a guest appearance: Shiraz visits Shoaib Akhtar

Entertainment Entertainment Making a guest appearance: Shiraz visits Shoaib Akhtar

Shiraz shares details of meeting in vlog

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 04:25:44 PKT

(Web Desk) -Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar invited vlogger Muhammad Shiraz to his house in Islamabad after a video went viral in which Muhammad Shiraz had said Shoaib Akhtar was his favourite cricketer and he wanted to see him.

In a video clip Muhammad Shiraz and his sister could be seen in the house of Shoaib Akhtar.

Both Shiraz and Shoaib had an interesting chat on cricket which social media users liked and appreciated Shoaib for his goodwill gesture for the younger vloggers.

Muhammad Shiraz is a cute and famous Pakistani social media sensation who is being adored by the millions of fans.

Young Pakistani vlogger Shiraz got an instant recognition through his daily village vlogging, which he does from Baltistan.

The little Shiraz has now become a social media celebrity with a huge subscription of more than one million on YouTube.

Muhammad Shiraz shared details of meeting in the vlog.

