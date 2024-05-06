Atif Aslam excited about his maiden song in Malayalam film

His return to the Indian film industry after seven years created a buzz

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Atif Aslam Aslam is poised to make his debut in the Malayalam film industry by lending his soulful voice to the Hindi song ‘Hij’, composed by debutant Nandhagopan V for the upcoming romantic drama Haal.

Aslam expressed his excitement about singing a beautiful composition with meaningful lyrics. He shared, “The song is contemporary, and I hope the film will be as amazing as its music.”

This project also marks his debut in South India. Haal, directed by Prasanth Vijayakumar and scripted by Nishad Koya, stars Shane Nigam in the lead role and is set to hit screens later this year.

Nandhagopan V, who has previously sung in Malayalam movies like Luca, Kho Kho, and Kasargold, revealed that Aslam’s songs have been an “integral part” of his life.

He described the upcoming track as a “one-of-a-kind romantic emotional melody,” blending Western and Eastern instruments along with ambient soundscapes.

The idea of approaching Atif Aslam struck Nandhagopan and actor Shane Nigam while they were listening to the artiste’s hit song Aadat on repeat during their free time together.

The initial composition of the track was naturally in Hindi, and both of them instantly thought of having Atif sing their song.

Nandhagopan praised Aslam’s patience during the recording process, emphasizing how the singer’s signature vibratos worked magic for the song.