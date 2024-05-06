South Korea Waterbomb festival begins in Dubai on June 7

Tickets to the festival are now on sale at Platinum List

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The Waterbomb festival, a renowned South Korean music festival, is gearing up to make its Dubai debut this summer.

The highly anticipated festival is all set to take place in The WaterFront – Dubai Festival City on June 7 and 8.

Experience thrilling and unforgettable live performances from top EDM and K-Pop artists, including an epic water fight, at this region’s most epic event.

The festival has announced the first wave of artists, including K-Rap superstars CL, Big Naughty, and PH-1.

This multi-sensory experience with water at its helm is presented by Drip Bros.

It is recommended that participants to wear swimwear or clothes they don’t mind getting wet because the event will feature water fights with water cannons, balloons, and other water-related props.