A heart winning gesture: Pak army chopper takes Gilgit-Baltistan students to exam centre

Commitment to education, community welfare

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Army’s gesture to help students reach their exams centre in time in adverse and harsh weather wins heart of people who say ‘our army is truly committed to welfare of populace of Gilgit-Baltistan.’

In a remarkable display of commitment to education and community welfare, the Pakistan Army undertook a vital initiative to ensure the attendance of Gilgit-Baltistan students for their exams.

The challenging geographical terrain and severe weather conditions posed significant obstacles, particularly for students from Mini Murg who needed to reach Astor for their examinations.

As the Barzil Pass, the main route connecting Mini Murg and Astor, remained impassable due to heavy snowfall, the Pakistan Army stepped in to facilitate the transportation of these students.

Recognizing the importance of these exams for the students’ academic progress, the Army orchestrated a swift and efficient operation to transport them via helicopter.

The logistical feat of airlifting students from Mini Murg to Astor underscored the Army’s dedication to ensuring educational opportunities for all, even in the face of adversity.

By identifying the students scheduled to appear for exams and arranging their timely transport, the Army not only demonstrated their organizational prowess but also their unwavering commitment to supporting the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The impact of this initiative extended beyond the academic realm, garnering appreciation and gratitude from the local community.

The people of the area recognized and commended the Pakistan Army for their proactive efforts in prioritizing the educational attainment of the students, despite the challenging circumstances.

This demonstration of solidarity and support further strengthened the bond between the Army and the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In summary, the Pakistan Army’s initiative to transport students from Mini Murg to Astor via helicopter amidst adverse weather conditions exemplified their dedication to education and community welfare.

Through their timely intervention, they not only ensured the students’ participation in exams but also earned the heartfelt appreciation of the local populace for their unwavering commitment to supporting the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.