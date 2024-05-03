Songs return to TikTok as it strikes deal with Universal

Fallout had led to muted videos across the app

Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 06:17:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Taylor Swift and many other of the world’s most popular artists are finally having their songs return to TikTok.

In recent weeks, videos across the site have been muted after Universal Music Group pulled any licensed tracks from the platform.

That was the result of a fallout between Universal Music Group and TikTok over the terms on which it licenses songs.

Now the two have signed a new deal that addresses royalties and artificial intelligence – and those songs will once more be available again.

Tracks from artists including Adele, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are expected to return in the next two weeks.

The dispute had seen a number of major artists have their music withdrawn from the platform by Universal, after the two firms failed to come to an agreement in contract renewal discussions over payments to artists and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to clone artists and their music.

In January, Universal claimed TikTok did not “recognise the fair value” of artists’ songs and accused the social media giant of “refusing to respond to our concerns about AI depriving songwriters from fair compensation or provide assurances that they will not train their AI models on your (artists’) songs”.

But in a joint statement, the two companies said they had now reached a new licensing agreement.

The two firms described it as a “multi-dimensional” deal which would “deliver significant, industry-leading benefits for artists, songwriters and record labels”.

It confirmed “improved remuneration” for artists and songwriters, as well as “industry-leading protections” around AI.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group chief executive, said: “This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetisation.”

TikTok chief executive Shou Chew said: “Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group.

“We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community.”

